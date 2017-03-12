Sergeant Bluff-Luton comes home to celebratory welcome - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sergeant Bluff-Luton comes home to celebratory welcome

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -

Some Siouxland boys basketball teams celebrating state championships this weekend.

Ponca won in Class C2 in Nebraska. Norfolk won in Class A.

This afternoon the community of Sergeant Bluff welcomed home its boys basketball team. 

The Warriors lost in the Class 3-A championship game to Cedar Rapids Xavier by five points, but the season was still a huge achievement.

Players and coaches shared some of the highs and lows of the season.

Some players didn't even think they would make it this far. 

Fans filled the bleachers at the home team's gym, but a sea of orange and black was present down in Des Moines. 

"It was crazy, we thought we'd get a lot of people there, but when we walked out there for warm-ups we never thought there'd be that many," said Sergeant Bluff-Luton Senior Chris Kroll. "There was so much orange and black and it was just amazing to have all of those people there to support us." 

It was the first time Sergeant Bluff-Luton has qualified for the state tournament since 1940.

