Cherokee County Pork Producers "pig out" for annual event

AURELIA, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Cherokee County Pork Producers put on their banquet Saturday night in Aurelia, Iowa.

Dozens of people attended the annual event, including the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey.

KTIV's Sheila Brummer was a judge for the "Bite of Pork Challenge."  Cindy Cunningham from the National Pork Board and David Kruse with CommStock Investments also served on the judge panel.

The winner was the Iowa Pork Queen Clare Conley with her bacon-pineapple bites.  

They also held an auction for scholarships for high school students.

Some of the pies went for more than $250 dollars each.
 

