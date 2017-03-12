Snow showers hit northwest Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snow showers hit northwest Iowa

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) -

Snow showers are raining down in northwest Iowa.

Counties and towns from Orange City to Spencer are being affected.

The snow is coupled with harsh winds that lower visibility.

City and county plow crews are still out on highways and residential streets trying to clear the snow.

Drivers be aware of snowy conditions if traveling tonight. 

