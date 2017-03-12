Sioux City City Council to discuss future of Pearl Street Park - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City City Council to discuss future of Pearl Street Park

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City City Council will discuss plans for a green-space park downtown at Monday night's meeting. 

Planning stages for the Pearl Street Park began in August of last year.

The council will discuss plans, form of contract, and an estimated cost for the project. 

City officials unveiled layouts of the park to residents back in October. 

Then, the price tag for the park was set over five-hundred-thousand dollars. 

The park will be a green space surrounded by a human sundial, artful crosswalks, and a playground. 

Architects plan to break ground in the spring and be fully completed by September 30th.

The park will sit across from the LanunchPAD Children's Museum. 
 

