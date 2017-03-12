Special board meeting planned Monday night for West Lyon School District

The West Lyon school district holding a special board meeting Monday night to address a recent incident of suspected harassment.

On Friday night several churches in the community gathered for a time of prayer for the students around the flag pole in Inwood, Iowa.

Two female students say they were sent threatening text messages to their phones.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the school library.

The student accused of sending the threatening texts was cited into juvenile court for first-degree harassment.