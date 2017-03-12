Norfolk wins state title in Siske's first season - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk wins state title in Siske's first season

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -

The Norfolk boys won their first state championship in 30 years on Saturday. The Panthers downed Papillion-La Vista in the Class A title game, 68-49.

Head Coach Tony Siske wins a title in his first season at the helm. Siske came to Norfolk from Scottsbulff last spring, when former head coach Ben Reis was hired as the Panthers' athletic director.
    
Siske says the accomplishment of a state title is on the players, not him.

"This is something that is many years in the making," said Siske. "It wasn't just something that happened this year. These guys have had this dream since they were in elementary school, and they've put a lot of time and effort into it. Coach Reis has done a great job building the Panther program, and this is the result of his hard work."

Norfolk is the second-smallest of the 28 Class A schools. The Panthers finish 23-4.

