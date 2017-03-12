March snowstorm sweeping across South Dakota

A March snowstorm already has dumped a half-foot of snow on parts of South Dakota.



The National Weather Service says a member of the public estimates 6 inches of snow had fallen in Brookings as of Sunday afternoon.



Sioux Falls already had more than 3 inches.



Forecasters expect the heaviest band of 8 to 10 inches of snow to fall in a band from Brookings in eastern South Dakota to Marshall, Windom and Jackson in southwestern Minnesota.



The snow should let up by midnight Sunday.