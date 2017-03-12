Iowa State, Creighton, SDSU learn NCAA destinations, opponents

We knew for sure coming into the day that three teams of area interest would be playing in the NCAA Tournament.



Iowa State, Creighton were both safely in the field regardless of conference tournament outcomes, while South Dakota State had to earn its way in.

Iowa State will be the No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region. The Cyclones will take on 12th-seeded Nevada in Milwaukee the first round on Thursday.



Iowa State beat West Virginia 80-74 Saturday for their third Big 12 title in four years.



The Cyclones enter the NCAAs as winners of nine of their last 10 games, and know that fan support will be strong in Milwaukee.

"You always want to play somewhere close to home, where you know our fan base is going to travel," said senior Naz Mitrou-Long. "Definitely going to make an impact on our game and the way we play. It's always good to have a home court advantage. You saw that in Kansas City. So we're very excited on who we got and where we ended up."

"We'll be ready to go, and it's a great opportunity for us," said head coach Steve Prohm. "It's great being in Milwaukee, it's close. Cyclone nation will travel well, and hopefully it can be another home game for us."

Iowa State and Nevada are the late game in Milwaukee on Thursday. It will tip at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Creighton will head to Sacramento as the No. 6 seed in the Midwest region.



The Bluejays get a date with 11th-seeded Rhode Island in the first round, at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.



Creighton started the season 13-0 and climbed as high as seventh in the AP poll.



But the Bluejays have gone just 7-8 since starting point guard Maurice Watson, junior was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Creighton fell to Villanova in Saturday's Big East title game, 74-60.

South Dakota State finished 18-16, and made the NCAA Tournament as an automatic qualifier.



The Jackrabbits won the Summit League Tournament as the No. 4 seed, beating top-seeded South Dakota along the way.



For their efforts, SDSU gets the No. 16 seed in the West region, and will face off with top-seeded Gonzaga at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.



A No. 16 seed has never beaten a one seed in the history of the NCAA Tournament.