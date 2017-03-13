UPDATE: Cuming County authorities identify man killed in fire near Rosalie, NE

Authorities continue to investigate a house fire in northeast Nebraska where human remains were found in the burned home.



The fire was reported on a farm place outside Rosalie shortly before 2:30 Saturday afternoon.



Investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol, the Cuming County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska Fire Marshal were called to the scene.



Authorities identified the remains of those as 64-year-old Ernest Warnock.

Investigators are not releasing the cause of death at this time.

Previous story:

A death investigation underway after a house fire in Cuming County, Nebraska on Saturday.

Nebraska State Patrol on the scene Sunday with a confirmed fatality in a rural area west of Rosalie.

They concentrated their efforts on the property located on the county line between Bancroft and Rosalie.

Very little details are being released at this time.

he patrol says they will have more details available when the Cuming County Attorney confirms the cause of death.