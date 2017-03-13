Midwest winter storm - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Midwest winter storm

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The winter storm that's predicted to bring heavy snow to millions over the week has already brought accumulations to parts of the Midwest.

In Iowa, strong winds mixing with heavy snow made for rough road conditions with drivers sliding off the highway and long traffic backups.

Roads Sunday evening were completely covered with snow.

Conditions were much the same north in Rochester, Minnesota, where visibility was extremely poor and roads extremely slick.

Six to nine inches is expected for most of the region through Tuesday.

As the storm moved east, the suburbs of Milwaukee braced for the heavy snow.

As the first flakes fell, plows and slat trucks were treating roads for the possible 11 inches in the next three days.

Winter Storm Warnings have also been issued across the mid-Atlantic and northeast, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.