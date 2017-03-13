Midwest winter storm

The winter storm that's predicted to bring heavy snow to millions over the week has already brought accumulations to parts of the Midwest.



In Iowa, strong winds mixing with heavy snow made for rough road conditions with drivers sliding off the highway and long traffic backups.



Roads Sunday evening were completely covered with snow.



Conditions were much the same north in Rochester, Minnesota, where visibility was extremely poor and roads extremely slick.



Six to nine inches is expected for most of the region through Tuesday.



As the storm moved east, the suburbs of Milwaukee braced for the heavy snow.



As the first flakes fell, plows and slat trucks were treating roads for the possible 11 inches in the next three days.



Winter Storm Warnings have also been issued across the mid-Atlantic and northeast, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C.