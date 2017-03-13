The Congressional Budget Office is expected to weigh in on what President Trump's health plan will cost, and lawmakers have asked the Justice Department to produce evidence that President Obama tapped phones at Trump Tower.

Lawmakers are pressuring the President to prove it - or take it back. "The President has one of two choices, either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve," said Senator John McCain, (R) Arizona.

Pressure is coming from both sides for President Trump to prove that President Obama tapped phones at Trump Tower.

The justice department and FBI are supposed to produce a paper trail by today - but lawmakers doubt they'll say anything. "It could reveal what we do and what don't know and how we know those things. And that's not something that we want our adversaries to understand," said Senator Tom Cotton, (R) Arkansas.

Democrats insist it's important for the president to be credible if there's an international crisis. "The question is, would people believe him? Would American people believe him? Would people around the world believe him? And that has real-world consequences," said Rep. Adam Schiff, (D) California.

The FBI is on Capitol Hill for a hearing next Monday.

Today: "The Obamacare nightmare is about to end," said Vice President Mike Pence.

The Congressional Budget Office is due to report what the Republicans' health plan will cost. "I firmly believe that nobody will be worse off financially," said HHS Secretary Tom Price.

Estimates suggest 15 million people could lose coverage. "The Republicans cannot just force this down our throats. It's going to knock a lot of folks off, hurt long-term care, hurt good working-class folks," said Senator Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey.

Healthcare is still fueling town halls with a repeal vote scheduled next week.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.