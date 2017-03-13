New study finds a growing number of young children are being injured while using infant products like carriers, strollers and cribs

A new lawsuit says Iowa's privately run Medicaid program is violating federal laws and a U.S. Supreme Court decisionMore >>
The topic of death can be difficult- but creating a plan can make things a little easier.More >>
Iowa's insurance commissioner is proposing a plan he thinks could keep Iowa from becoming the first state to lose all of the health insurance carriers offering policies on the Affordable Care Act exchange next yearMore >>
People were 25-percent more likely to choose veggies with labels like 'twisted citrus-glazed' carrots or 'sweet sizzilin' green beans, than the same items with basic descriptions.More >>
The FDA wants a powerful opioid painkiller, Opana ER, removed from the market.More >>
Over four million Americans are bitten by dogs each year and children are far more likely to suffer serious injuries.More >>
One Siouxland center is making mental health crises a top priority.More >>
Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. With an event where seconds matter, knowing the signs and getting help are critical. Mercy Medical Center has spent the month of May teaching 5th graders how to detect and prevent a stroke.More >>
The academy says fruit juice should be limited for children ... And for the very young, it should be avoided all together.More >>
Founded in 1976, Jackson Recovery Centers serves thousands of patients throughout Siouxland. On Monday the organization took another step in expanding their care.More >>
They hosted an open house for shareholders, community members and Gov. Pete Ricketts to give an update on changes they've experienced over the last few years.More >>
Attorneys for the family of a windsurfer killed on Lake Mendota are calling on investigators to turn over evidence that could explain what happened.
