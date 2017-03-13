Sneak Peek: Trial & Error

John Lithgow makes a triumphant return to TV comedy as a professor accused of murder in the new series "Trial & Error".

He's made his mark in both comedy and drama, and now John Lithgow is back in laugh mode for "Trial & Error".

Lithgow stars as Larry Henderson, a small town college professor on trial for the murder of his wife.

"He's just kind of bewildered," Lithgow says of his character. "He has no irony. He doesn't get beyond the surface of things."

It's a quality the character shares with Lithgow's Emmy-winning role on "3rd Rock From The Sun".

"Dick Solomon was an alien and clueless. Larry Henderson is very much a human being, but he's also clueless," Lithgow says.

Lithgow's return to high comedy comes after a much more serious role, Winston Churchill in the Netflix series "The Crown".

"Trial & Error" premieres Tuesday night at 10pm, following the season finale of "This Is Us".

