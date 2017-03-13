Rep. King defends controversial tweet - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rep. King defends controversial tweet

(CNN) -

An Iowa congressman is under fire for a controversial social media post apparently targeting Muslim children.

Republican Steve King's tweet praised a far right anti-immigrant Dutch politician, writing, quote, "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies".

Democrats strongly criticized king for the tweet, along with at least one GOP colleague and CNN's Chris Cuomo challenged King on his remarks Monday on New Day.

CNN's Chris Cuomo said, "These people are either all equal or they are not in your view. A Muslim American, an Italian American, German American like you. Your blood. Your roots. They are either all equal or they are not in your mind. What is the answer?"

Rep. Steve King/(R) Iowa said, "I'd say they're all created in the image of God, and they're equal in His eyes. And if they're citizens of the United States, they're equal in the eyes of the law. Individuals who will contribute differently, not equally to the civilization in society, and certain groups of people will do more from a productive side than other groups of people will. That's just a statistical fact."

King is a staunch advocate of eliminating birthright citizenship in the US.

This is not the first time King has faced criticism for his comments.

Last summer, he told the Republican National Committee that white Christians have contributed more to western civilization than any other "subgroup".

He also condemned NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's National Anthem protests, calling his actions "sympathetic to ISIS".

