Orange City RAGBRAI launches website for participants, vendors and volunteers

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

RAGBRAI XLV will be starting in Orange City on Saturday, July 22 and to help participants prepare, Orange City RAGBRAI is launching a website

Orange City is the starting overnight host community.

Organizers said the site includes a new navigation bar and page buttons for riders, support crews, vendors, and community members to access key information. 

Find more information below: 

