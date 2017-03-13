Safety tips for Morningside College students

In the wake of a rash of recent incidents, the director of campus safety and security at Morningside College is offering students tips to stay safe.

Authorities are connecting a sexual assault suspect, who was arrested in Omaha, to at least one of the attacks on Morningside's Sioux City campus.

Zachary Person is charged with First Degree Sexual Assault, and First Degree False Imprisonment.

The Douglas County Sheriff named Person as the suspect in an assault that took place at Morningside College.

Director of Campus Safety and Security, Brett Lyon, sent these tips to students, Monday morning.

Here is a copy of the letter:





Welcome back from Spring Break. Just wanted to send out a few reminders about safety and security on campus.



1. Do not let anyone into a residence hall if they don't live there. Make sure the door closes behind you. If they tell you they are meeting someone tell them they will have to wait until the person comes to get them.



2. Do not prop doors open., This just gives people access to a building that shouldn't be there. This includes residence halls and academic buildings.



3. If you see someone standing around doors, acting suspicious, or in parking lots acting suspicious you need to call Campus Safety and Security IMMEDIATELY!



4. Make sure you have your keys ready when you are walking to your vehicle or to your residence hall or office.



5. Walk in pairs at night. Walk in well lit areas. Don't have head phones on.



6. Pay attention to your surroundings. Trust your instincts.



7. Lock your dorm/apartment and office doors.



8. Don't give your keys or fob out to others to use. Keep track of your keys and fob at all times and report any missing keys or fob immediately!



9. Do not leave items in vehicles. Don't give me a reason to break into a vehicle.



Also, we have two more sessions of Self-Defense classes planned. March 23rd and 28th. Both will take place in the HPER Dance Room behind the front desk. They start at 7:15pm. Please contact Jerry Meisner at meisnerj@morningside.edu to register or if you have questions. These sessions are free and open to any student, faculty, or staff member!



--

Thanks,



Brett Lyon

Director of Campus Safety and Security