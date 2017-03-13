Just a little more light snow possible into Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Just a little more light snow possible into Tuesday

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A mid March snow storm gave northeastern Siouxland over 6 inches of snow with amounts going down the farther west you moved.  

KTIV saw 3.2" accumulate while the Sioux Gateway Airport is reporting 2.4 inches of snow.  

That system has exited and another light snow possibility could come our way by late tonight into Tuesday morning.  

This snow will be much light and mainly affect central and western Siouxland with less than an inch of accumulation.  

A few more flurries may fly on Wednesday with maybe one more chance of some light mixed precipitation Thursday night before our weather pattern settles down a bit.  As we quiet things down, we'll start to warm things up.  

Highs on Tuesday will probably only get into the 20s but 30s should return by Wednesday.  

Then get ready for spring-like temperatures to start moving in as 40s should return Thursday with low 50s by Friday.  

We'll culminate with highs potentially going into the 60s by Sunday.

