No word yet on the cause of a fire that broke out, Sunday night, at the Gateway Bar and Grill in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

It was reported around 8 p-m. that night.

Here is what it looked like Monday morning after the fire was put out Sunday night.

The fire started in the office area of gateway bar and flames were visible through the roof.

Dakota City's Fire Chief, Clint Rasmussen said firefighters from South Sioux City and Homer were called in to help the Dakota City Fire Department battle the flames.