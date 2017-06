Our latest storm system caused snow to develop on Sunday and continued into very early Monday morning leaving the heaviest amounts in northeastern Siouxland where places like Emmetsburg saw 9 inches with Spencer seeing 6.5 inches.

KTIV picked up 3.2 inches of snow while the Sioux Gateway Airport came in with 2.4 inches.

As you move to the west, the amounts continued to go down with far western Siouxland missing out on accumulations completely.