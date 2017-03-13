Hawkeye and Coyote coaches ready for NIT matchup

The Hawkeyes were left out of the NCAA tournament field. But Iowa will get to play at home again when they host South Dakota in the NIT on Wednesday. It's their first meeting since 2012.

The Hawkeyes did earn a number-1 seed in their eight-team bracket. Iowa is 18-14 overall, with a 10-8 record in the Big Ten. The Coyotes are 22-11 and won the Summit League regular season title at 12-4.

In Iowa's last NIT appearance in 2013 they made it to the Final Four in New York City, finishing second against Baylor. With three freshman and a sophomore in their starting lineup, Iowa is looking to the future.

"You look at it from two different perspectives," said head coach Fran McCaffery. "Obviously we want Pete's career to continue and continue to do the amazing things he's done. But the young guys, to have an opportunity to play in the postseason and to know and understand that we're supposed to be playing this time of year. That's got to be an expectation. The fact that it's at home is terrific and I have no doubt we'll be ready."

"This is a big boy tournament," said South Dakota head coach Craig Smith. "Rich tradition teams, this is a quality tournament. We're still one of 100 teams left in the country that are playing in March Madness."

Iowa and South Dakota play at six o'clock Wednesday on ESPN2. The winner will play either TCU or Fresno State in round two.