City leaders advance plans for new, downtown Sioux City hotel

Monday night, Sioux City leaders took the first steps toward construction of a new 150-room hotel in downtown Sioux City

The Sioux City City Council voted to set a timeline for a development agreement with Iowa-based Kinseth Hospitality. The group has proposed a Courtyard by Marriott hotel. It would be attached to the Sioux City Convention Center on Fourth Street.

The plans, which were developed over 18-months, include a 5-story, 150-room hotel with a bistro, bar, business and exercise center. The project also includes improvements to the convention center. "We met with the city and talked about the need for more of an upscale ballroom as part of the convention center because we believe that that's a part of every successful convention center or a lot of the business meetings and corporate outings and things like that would have, a need for that,” said Bruce Kinseth, Kinseth Hospitality. “Plus the need for other more social events and wanted more of an upscale ballroom."

Other changes to the convention center include the addition of a new space to connect the existing facility to the new hotel and more restrooms.

Because the hotel would be built on the existing parking lot that's just east of the convention center, a two-level, 140-space parking ramp is also planned. It will be built on space that is directly behind the original parking lot on Virginia Street between 4th and 5th Streets. Kinseth will present a development agreement to City Council in about 30 days along with more ideas on how to address the parking issue.

Company leaders say they hope to take bids and start construction early this summer. Their goal is to have the hotel completed by the summer of 2018.