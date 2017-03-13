City council adopts plans for Pearl Street Park

Sioux City is getting closer to having a green-space park, downtown.

Monday, the city council adopted plans, form of contract, specifications and the cost for the construction of Pearl Street Park.

It will be located across LaunchPAD Children's Museum downtown.

City officials unveiled layouts of the park to residents back in October. At the time, the price tag for the park was set for more than $500,000. It will include a human sundial, artful crosswalks and a playground.

Architects plan to break ground in the spring, The park should open by September 30th.