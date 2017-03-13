Murder trial starts for man accused of murder outside casino in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Murder trial starts for man accused of murder outside casino in Sioux Falls, SD

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KDLT) -

Jury selection started on Monday for the man charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside a casino in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Jared Stone is charged with first-degree murder after police stay he shot and killed 28-year-old John Baptiste White Eyes outside the Lucky Lady Casino last April.

If convicted, Stone faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

The state announced in October that they wouldn't be seeking the death penalty.

Stone fled police for five days before he was arrested.

He even was seen in Le Mars, Iowa.

He was then caught near the following a high-speed chase near the Nebraska-Wyoming border.

