Dakota Valley boys make improbable run to state tournament

In March, the phrase becomes "Survive and Advance." The Dakota Valley boys have done just that, making an improbable run to the Class A state basketball tournament in South Dakota. When the regular season ended on February 17th, Dakota Valley had a 9-10 record.

"It was a frustrating time because we do have a lot of kids that played in the state tournament last year and so expectations were huge," said head coach Jason Kleis. "And I think, to some degree, when we had a few losses it kind of knocked us back a little more than it might have some other teams just because of what our expectations were."

But the losses didn't matter. The Panthers won back-to-back region playoff games, including beating top-seeded Vermillion by three points. Then DV was the lowest seeded team of the Sweet 16 qualifiers. But that didn't matter. The Panthers dropped another top seed, Sioux Valley, last Tuesday to advance to the state tournament as the 16 seed.

"We definitely played these last two tournament games differently," said Kleis. "We've added a few more defenses, a few more offenses, that people maybe hadn't seen in the regular season."

"Really, we know that if we don't come out and play as hard as we can, we're not any good," said senior Robert Rosenquist. "We take the floor every single game with the mentality of it's just a battle. We've got to play hard if we want to win."

A third top seed, Madison, awaits in the state quarterfinals.

"We wouldn't trade where we're at right now," said Kleis. "This team is battle-tested, and been through some wars and I think ready to have a great state tournament."

"All the guys just have the mentality that if we go into the first round and just play our butts off, and play as hard as we can, we'll come out with a 'W'," said Rosenquist.

And not just one "W". Not even two "Ws". What matters now is a state title.

"We don't want a third place finish again, really," said Rosenquist. "We want it all, so we're just going to try and go do our thing and come out on top."

Dakota Valley and Madison tip off at noon on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.