Rick Bertrand gives behind-the-scenes look of his multimillion dollar housing development

Chances are, if you've driven down Floyd Boulevard, you've passed the dirt area, known as the "borrow pit," without giving it a second thought.

But this former it won't look that way for long.

"We're looking at roughly 80-units townhome living, so I think what we did is we found a niche up here," said Rick Bertrand, a Sioux City developer. "I think this is going to be very appealing to first-time homebuyers or small families or really for that retiree or middle-aged."

Bertrand says his project, called "Chestnut Hill," is going to be the largest new-home development on the north side in over 30 years.

Chestnut Hill will cost between $17-21 million to build.

"I'm a northsider and there's not been a lot of this sized development on this side of town and I think that right now the way the city and the growth that we're having in this community, we are a community at need, there's no doubt for housing," he said.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott agrees that it meets that critical need for housing.

"People can argue this isn't an infill project but I don't know, if this isn't infill, what is it?" said Scott. "We're not going outside the city boundaries. We're using existing utilities, we're doing minimal grading up there."

Bertrand describes the modern design of the townhomes as something you would see in Sioux Falls or Omaha.

And he says, the benefits of the development will spread to the community.

"Chestnut Street itself is going to be punched through here on Chestnut and wind it's way down to Floyd, really what the city likes about this, it creates connectivity, not just with the streets and with traffic flow, but also when we talk about our water pressure systems and other things."

Now, Bertrand looks to start the project now that he has approval from the city.

"It cleans up kind of an eyesore that we've had along this corridor and it also helps continue the momentum that we have there down on Floyd Boulevard when it comes to the commercial side of it," he said.

It's an eyesore that he says should be gone when the project is completed over the next three to five years.

Bertrand says the townhomes will range from $195,000 to $230,000 each.

He says he wants to be pushing dirt by Saint Patrick's Day, once the snow is cleared.

He wants streets paved, and infrastructure built, by the summer.