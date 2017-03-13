Bryant Elementary School construction to be pushed back

The Sioux City School Board voted tonight to reject two bids for the construction of the new Bryant Elementary School.

Sioux City has two bids on construction of Bryant Elementary.

But, those bids were rejected because they were well over the projected $16-million budget.

The lowest bid the district received was still $2.8-million over budget.

Now the district has to go back to the drawing board, and redesign the proposal for Bryant.

It also means breaking ground on the new building will be pushed back.

The school was scheduled to open its doors at the beginning of the 2019 school year.

Now, that has changed.

"We anticipate that we'll probably have to push the schedule back and have an opening of fall of 2020. But, until we get through the investigative work and see what our time frame looks for, public hearings, and the next round of bidding I hate to commit to any kind of change in the open schedule." says Brian Fahrendholz, Operations and Maintenance Director of Sioux City Schools.

It will take another 60 days for the redesign to be proposed to the school board.

After that it will be another 60 days for bidding to go through on the new design.