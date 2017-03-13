West Lyon Schools administration hold special meeting concerning harassment issue

"There was just that one text, that threatening in nature text," said West Lyon Elementary School Principal Tim Snyder.

Parents of students in the West Lyon school district are concerned about their children's safety at school.

Administrators held an open meeting, Monday night, to listen to those concerns.

Two female high school students say another student sent them threatening text messages back on March 2nd.

The individual accused of sending the messages was charged with first degree harassment in a juvenile court.

"The situation was what it was and we've got to look at what happened, what occurred, and how could we have handled the situation differently?" said Snyder.

Parents say this text message incident is the latest of some harassment issues at the school.

One parent said her child stayed home for two and a half months for fear of his safety.

Now, the administration and parents look for a solution to the issue.

"What we heard tonight... what can we do to maybe incorporate some of the suggestions and become more effective in how we help kids here at school with those kinds of issues of bullying and harassment," said West Lyon Schools Superintendent Jim Hargens.

One parents says her son was picked on because of his weight, and it made him quit sports.

Another parent said her young daughter is bullied for being a minority.

Parents believe this culture, and the latest incident, is the reason some students are transferring to nearby school districts.

"You're going to have some criticism and that's our job is to make sure we listen to that criticism and try to improve up on it," said Snyder.

The administration says West Lyon schools still provide a healthy learning experience for students.

A recent school survey asked students "do you feel safe at school?" Administrators point out that 99-percent of the students answered "yes."

"We're not perfect but we have a great school and a bunch of great parents and great kids," said Snyder.

Administrators will meet with the parents of the students involved in the text message incident on Tuesday night.