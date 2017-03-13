Sewer water floods South Sioux City homes as result of lift station "malfunction"

South Sioux City, Nebraska, leaders blame a malfunction at one of the city's lift stations for sewer water backing up into a handful of homes.

Public works director, Bob Livermore, addressed the incident at Monday's city council meeting.

Livermore says the city was notified of the malfunction at 6:30pm, Sunday evening.

"It was something that was obviously not anticipated and we got to look at ways to prevent that from happening. These are vital pieces of infrastructure, these lift stations, and they need to be running 100% of the time," said Public Works director, Bob Livermore.

Several residents at tonight's meeting were fearful that the incident could be related to changes the city made to the flow of waste water in response to the Big Ox Energy hydrogen sulfide gas leak.

Those residents also say reports of symptoms similar to those of hydrogen sulfide gas exposure, at South Sioux City high school, are not being addressed.

Mayor Rod Koch says the city has already tested the school's air, but will take another look.

"We wanna make sure the kids aren't breathing anything they shouldn't be breathing in," said Koch.

"And we are testing for certain things and they're coming back negative. We want to make sure that it isn't some other rogue material out there that we don't know about. If we're hearing people saying they're smelling or tasting something, we want to know what it is."

Koch says that the city will look into bringing in a group of third party experts to investigate further.