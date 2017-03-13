A night of laughs to benefit "Youth for Christ" - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A night of laughs to benefit "Youth for Christ"

Posted:
Ken Davis Ken Davis
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Laughs on Monday night helped raise money for a good cause.

The Comedy Cafe took place at the Sioux City Convention Center for Youth for Christ.

A big crowd of about 700 checked out comedian Ken Davis.

This was the 5th year for the fund raising event.

