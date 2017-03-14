Secretary of State Krebs announces congressional bid - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Secretary of State Krebs announces congressional bid

Posted:
Courtesy: SD Secretary of State website - Shantel Krebs Courtesy: SD Secretary of State website - Shantel Krebs
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says she's running for Congress.

The first-term Republican announced her campaign in an emailed statement Monday.

She also posted a video that touted her background as a "fourth-generation farm kid," former legislator and businesswoman, with visuals of her lifting a bale of hay and gazing at the South Dakota prairie. 

Krebs follows Dusty Johnson, a former public utilities commissioner and former chief of staff to Gov. Dennis Daugaard, into the race. Johnson announced in November.

The incumbent, Republican Kristi Noem, is running for governor. 

