State police: More than 30 cars involved in Chicago pileup

State police: More than 30 cars involved in Chicago pileup

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Heavy snow and slick roads are being blamed for a multi-vehicle crash in the Chicago area that left seven people injured.

Dozens of vehicles were involved in the crash, backing up traffic on the busy Kennedy Expressway Monday night.

An Illinois State Police car was involved in the accident, police said.

Police say there were only minor injuries.

The accident happened as the Chicago area was preparing for a night of lake effect snow accumulation throughout the region.

