Breaking down the possible impact of the Republican health care bill

The Congressional Budget Office is warning that more Americans will be without health insurance if the Republican health care bill becomes law.



According to the CBO, 24 million more Americans would be uninsured by 2026 under the American Health Care Act than under Obamacare, that includes 14 million by next year alone.

And more people would be without coverage than was the case before Obamacare went into effect.

The CBO also warns that premiums would rise over the next two years if the American Health Care Act becomes law.

The CBO's findings led to immediate backlash by the Trump administration.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says the findings ignored regulatory changes and grants that the administration predicts will expand health care coverage.