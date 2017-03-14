Breaking down the possible impact of the Republican health care - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Breaking down the possible impact of the Republican health care bill

Posted:
(CNN) -

The Congressional Budget Office is warning that more Americans will be without health insurance if the Republican health care bill becomes law.

According to the CBO, 24 million more Americans would be uninsured by 2026 under the American Health Care Act than under Obamacare, that includes 14 million by next year alone.

And more people would be without coverage than was the case before Obamacare went into effect.

The CBO also warns that premiums would rise over the next two years if the American Health Care Act becomes law.

The CBO's findings led to immediate backlash by the Trump administration.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says the findings ignored regulatory changes and grants that the administration predicts will expand health care coverage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.