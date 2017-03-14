A huge nor'easter is dumping snow and ice from Washington, D.C. to Maine

A major winter storm is barreling down on the East Coast.

Bitter cold temperatures, high winds and blizzard conditions are battering areas from Washington, D.C. to Maine.

The storm is only expected to intensify as it continues through the evening

19 million people in the storm's path are bracing for a deep freeze, with wind gusts of 50 miles-an-hour and 12-to-24 inches of snow.

"This a fast moving, high impact event," warns Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway Administrator Tom Tinlin. "The amount of snow we're getting in a short period of time will make travel extremely difficult."

Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled and more are expected.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2mIgyis