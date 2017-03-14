More light snow moving through Siouxland

After a wintry start to the workweek, conditions looks to stay cold for our Tuesday. Temperatures again will be almost 20° below average for this time of the year with highs topping out in the upper 20s. Another disturbance is moving through Siouxland this morning and it could spark up some light snow, mainly west of the I-29 Corridor. There could be some very minor accumulations with an inch or less possible before the activity begins to diminish. The snow should be winding down by midday leaving mostly cloudy skies in its wake. The clouds will hang with us tonight as well as a secondary weak wave of moisture moves south through our western neighborhoods.

This one doesn't look as strong as today's so I'm leaving just a slight chance of some light snow in for us early on Wednesday. Highs start to warm as SE flow takes over for our Hump Day giving us temps back into the mid 30s. Our warming trend then continues upwards with lower to mid 50s through Saturday with the real warmth arriving Sunday. Our next shot at some moisture moves in Thursday night as a frontal boundary approaches but lows are looking warm enough now for the precip. to be all rain. Temperatures surge into the middle 60s Sunday afternoon as SW winds take over. A cold front will then be moving through Sunday night and this will cool us back down into the upper 50s for Monday also giving us a chance of rain showers throughout the day.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer