Mixing work and play during March Madness can make people more productive

Getting caught up in march madness? You're not alone.

According to a survey from staffing firm OfficeTeam, 66% of employees say talking about or even celebrating sporting events at work can boost morale and may help you bond with the boss.

"It's a great opportunity for people to gather around in the kitchen or the break room and you learn more about people that you wouldn't normally talk to all around these big types of events like March Madness," said Brandi Britton OfficeTeam District President.

If you do talk brackets in the office, remember you still have to be productive and professional.

"Not everybody loves to participate. So while you can build camaraderie, and include others, certainly you want to ask them whether or not they want to participate and engage people that maybe are a little bit shyer or don't know much about sports, but you also don't want to be a poor sport.. You really have to maintain a level of professionals," said Brandi Britton OfficeTeam District President.

