Family Christian stores are closing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Family Christian stores are closing

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Family Christian stores are closing and the store's website said all merchandise is 40-percent off

There are five stores in Iowa and Sioux City has a store at Lakeport Commons. It's located at 5001 Sergeant Road Suite 230. 

On Monday, Gordmans filed for bankruptcy. 

