According to a Sears Holdings news release, the Kmart store in Sioux City is listed among other stores set to close in the spring.

The Family Christian stores are closing and the store's website said all merchandise is 40-percent off.

There are five stores in Iowa and Sioux City has a store at Lakeport Commons. It's located at 5001 Sergeant Road Suite 230.



On Monday, Gordmans filed for bankruptcy.