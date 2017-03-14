Judge's ruling clears way for June jury trial in BPI defamation case against ABC News

A major ruling in a lawsuit filed by Dakota Dunes-based Beef Products Incorporated against ABC News.

The suit is over allegations that ABC defamed BPI's signature product, "lean, finely textured beef."

There are two developments to tell you about. The Hollywood Reporter reports Judge Cheryle Gering has allowed anchor Diane Sawyer to escape the litigation as a defendant. That was confirmed in a statement from ABC News.

In another development The Wall Street Journal reports the judge will allow BPI's lawyers to try its theory, in court, that ABC pursued "a negative spin" before conducting research, and purposely avoided the truth about LFTB. Sales of the product plummeted after a series of reports by ABC, which BPI claimed misled consumers into thinking it was unhealthy and unsafe.

BPI's lawyers issued this statement to KTIV in response to the ruling: "We look forward to demonstrating at trial that ABC engaged in a disinformation campaign against a company that produces safe and nutritious beef, leading to billions of dollars in damages and hundreds of lost jobs. We are pleased that the court is allowing our claims to go to trial so that we can ask a jury to hold ABC accountable for its irresponsible actions."

Late Tuesday, ABC released a statement to KTIV in response to the ruling: "We are pleased that the Court dismissed all claims against Diane Sawyer. The Court has not ruled on the merits of the case against the other defendants, and we welcome the opportunity to defend the ABC News reports at trial and are confident that we will ultimately prevail."

A trial on the lawsuit is scheduled to begin in June. BPI is seeking $1.9 billion in damages.