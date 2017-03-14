SDSU not afraid of top-seeded Gonzaga

The South Dakota State men are responsible for sending USD to the NIT. The Jackrabbits beat the top-seeded Coyotes in the Summit League tournament semifinals, on their way to the conference title and an NCAA bid.

SDSU received a 16-seed seed in the NCAA Tournament's West Region. The Jacks get a date with top-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday in Salt Lake City.



A 16-seed has never beaten a 1-seed in the history of the NCAA Tournament. But SDSU says they're not afraid of the Zags' 32-1 record.

"We're just going to go out and compete, and compete to win," said senior guard Michael Orris. "We have an opportunity to be in a position where, no one has ever beat a one-seed. I think that's unique, and something special for us to go after."

"Really, we're going to go into this game with the same mindset we have all the last games, just focusing on what we can control and doing our best," said sophomore forward Mike Daum.

South Dakota State and Gonzaga tip off at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday on TBS.