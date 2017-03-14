Iowa, USD set for NIT matchup

South Dakota point guard Trey Dickerson will face his former school, Iowa, in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday.

The nation gets lost in the excitement of the NCAA Tournament this time of year, but two local teams are playing each other in the first round of the NIT. South Dakota travels to Iowa tomorrow to open the 32-team tournament.

These teams look very similar on paper. The Hawkeyes average 80 points per game, but also turn it over more than 13 times a contest.



South Dakota scores 77 points per game, with almost 12 turnovers a night.



Each team has three scorers averaging double figures. The Coyotes' starting point guard, Trey Dickerson, is in his first season of eligibility with USD after transferring from Iowa.

"They have Trey Dickerson at the point, we know Trey, happy for his success," said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. "He's really been playing well. But they've got multiple options that can score the ball."

"They're very good," said South Dakota head coach Craig Smith. "There's a reason they were last four out, so to speak. They're high octane, they really really push it in transition, so we've got to get back on defense. We can't let them get out scoring easy baskets that way."

Tuesday afternoon, game time between the Hawkeyes and Coyotes was moved from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The game can still be seen on ESPN2.