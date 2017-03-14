Marian Knights hold court at Sioux City restaurant during NAIA Basketball Tournament

Tuesday night basketball fans can catch the championship game of the NAIA Women's Tournament at the Tyson Events Center.

The Marian Knights hold court at Minerva's restaurant four hours before tip-off.

They enjoy a late lunch to try and score back-to-back national championships.

"They came last year they came back every year. Hopefully, they would show up this year and they did," said Minerva's General Manger, Mike Rashid.

The team traveled all the way from Indianapolis, Indiana to compete with the nation's best in Division 2 basketball.

The women enjoy Sioux City hospitality one bite at a time, all dating back to last season.

"Played Morningside and we got a win and o.k. and we're coming back for the Fab Four, let do the same thing on Monday and then Tuesday. And, this year we called just and Mike said come out and let's do it," said head coach Katie Gearlds.

The coach is so superstitious the team sits at the same table, the same seats and even eat the same food.

"They get chicken broccoli alfredo, they get choice of spaghetti and meatball and some are vegetarian and they get the noodles with Parmesan cheese noodles on it," said Rashid.

Taylor Strauss dishes up the carbs, because part of the tournament tradition includes using the same server; four lunches in all this year.

"I have the morning off and they'll call me and say they won the night before. It's just a great experience it's even fun to do," said Strauss.

And, there's more on the plate between employees at Minerva's and the players.

"They were at the game last night in the semi-final game we hear them cheering. We have made Sioux City out home away from home and it's been special," said Gearlds.

A dinner of champions, with a goal for something more.

"I hope they win a national title. They are playing another team outside of Sioux City. So I'm pulling for them and I hope they win another title. They are such great girls and the work hard to get where they are at," said Rashid.

"And, when they come back we'll give them anything they want off the menu, so we'll see them again tomorrow it will be awesome," said Strauss.