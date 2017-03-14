American Heart Association Heart-Walk kick-off

The American Heart Association Heart-Walk at Mercy Medical Center kicked off on Tuesday night.

The mission of the walk is to help fight heart disease and stroke.

The event going on right now gives walkers, donors, and volunteers the chance to meet each other.

The Heart-Walk takes place on May 6, and you can sign up for either the 1 or 3 mile route!

There is no fee to register.

You can sign up by going to: http:// http://www2.heart.org/site/TR/HeartWalk/MWA-MidWestAffiliate?pg=entry&fr_id=2142