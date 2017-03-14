CENTSABLE HEALTH: Game Day Appetizers

Cheesy Chicken and Artichoke Dip

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup Lowfat Cottage cheese with Sea Salt

1 (6 ounce) container Classic Plain Greek Yogurt

½ cup lite mayonnaise

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese

½ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. hot pepper sauce

1 (10 ounce) can premium chunk chicken breast, drained

1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

Assorted crackers or pita chips, for serving

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 350°F. Lightly COAT a 1 ½ quart baking dish with nonstick spray. In a large bowl, COMBINE cottage cheese, yogurt and mayonnaise, STIR in cheeses, bell pepper, garlic powder and hot sauce. FOLD in chicken and artichoke hearts and POUR in to prepared baking dish. BAKE for 20 to 25 minutes, or until it is bubbly and brown around the edges.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 195 calories; 11 g fat; 4 g saturated fat; 45 mg cholesterol; 370 mg sodium; 10 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 15 g protein

Rockin’ Guac

Makes 20 (2 Tbsp) servings

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

3 avocados, pitted, peeled

1 can Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 Tbsp lime juice

1/2 tsp salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

1 package tortilla chips

Directions

Mash avocados in medium bowl.

Stir in drained tomatoes, onion, lime juice, and salt.

Season with pepper to taste.

Serve with tortilla chips.

Nutrition information per serving: calories 50; Total Fat 4 g(Saturated Fat 1 g); Cholesterol 0 mg; Sodium 93 mg; Carbohydrate 3 g; (Dietary Fiber 2 g, Sugars 1 g); Protein 1 g

Turkey Meatballs

Makes 8 servings (3 meatballs each)

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound ground turkey breast

1/4 cup bread crumbs

1 egg white

1 cup BBQ sauce

3 green onions, chopped

1 pinch salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F.

In a medium bowl, light beat egg white.

Add ground turkey, bread crumbs, green onion, salt and pepper.

Mix well.

Shape into 28 balls.

Bake meatballs for 20 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165° F.

Place meatballs in a large slow cooker or large pot and add barbecue sauce.

Keep meatballs warm on low heat.