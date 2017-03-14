Warming to begin on Wednesday

Some light snow fell this morning in western Siouxland but quickly moved to the south just leaving us with another day of below average temperatures with highs making it only into the 20s.

While we did see a little clearing today, those clouds will return by later tonight on what will be a chilly night.

Sioux City will see a low possibly going into the single digits.

But where there's the thicker snow cover, northeastern Siouxland will likely see lows tonight go below zero. Some warming is expected to begin tomorrow with highs hitting the mid to upper 30s.

That trend continues in a big way on Thursday when we should see the low 50s return for some of us and the we'll likely stay in the 50s through Saturday.

The warmest day continues to be Sunday when highs will go into the 60s.

Some cooling comes our way on Monday with a few light rain showers possible and highs in the mid 50s.