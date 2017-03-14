West Middle School celebrates National Pi Day in their own way

Tuesday was March 14th or 3-14, which made it National Pi Day.

One Sioux City middle school celebrated in their own way.

8th graders at West Middle School celebrated Pi Day during their math classes Monday.

This is an annual school event featuring fun games for the students.

The students threw straws for a javelin throw and cotton balls as a shot put throw in the "Pi Olympics."

A "Pi walk" for their chances to win an oatmeal creme pie

The students competed in "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader" to test their knowledge in math.

The math teachers at West Middle look forward to this day each year.

"And then it's just fun to watch the kids outside of the classroom doing activities and showing off their creative side by throwing something or just by answering questions," said West Middle School teacher, Pam Husk.

The students took full advantage with their knowledge and strength to compete in these activities.

"Well I liked the "Are You Smarter Than a 5th grader" because it's more intellectual than physical and I'm not a real physical person and over there it's just pure luck and I'm not the luckiest of people," said West Middle School student, Reid Jansen.

Now a reminder for everyone, Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, with its first three digits 3-point-1-4.