Northeast storm affects millions, but starting to move on

Tens of millions of people are digging out from the powerful storm that blanketed the northeast and mid-Atlantic in late season snow.

And it continues to disrupt travel across the region... As millions of people are still in the path of blizzard conditions.

CNN's Brian Todd has the story.

White-out conditions leading to dangerous scenes like this.

On i-95, a driver loses control, spins out and ends up in the median.

Tens of millions of people affected by the massive storm as it slams into the major metropolitan areas of the mid-Atlantic and northeast.

Blizzard conditions with heavy snowfall and bitter cold causing thousands of canceled flights and shuttered schools throughout the region.

The brunt of the storm bearing down on New England and upstate New York where two feet of snow is expected.

Two thousand national guard troops have been activated to help with relief efforts.

Governors across the region have declared states of emergency and enacted travel bans.

Gov. Tom Wolf/ (D) Pennsylvania

"Just want to make it clear that we're not out of the woods yet. Winds are going to increase and also I think we have to be concerned about the cycle of freeze and thawing so we still need to be careful. Blowing snow could make driving hazardous so if you don't have to travel, don't travel."

Despite this warning - some motorists are hitting the roads - and causing problems for snow removal teams.

Brian Todd/ CNN

"What's the toughest part of today?"

Donald Polk/ Snowplow Driver

"Traffic, in the way, won't stay behind us and let us do our job."

Prior to pounding the northeast, the same storm system took its toll in the upper Midwest - causing this 20 car pileup in Chicago.