Sioux City School Board approves resolution for immigrant students

A resolution accepted by the Sioux City Community School Board:

It involves the "Bridge Act", which is legislation that would allow foreign-born immigrant children, and teenagers, to continue their education in the United States after they were brought here by their parents.

The proposed bill would allow those children in the United States either legally, or illegally, to receive a "provisional protected presence".

That grants them three years without interference from law enforcement.

The act is an extension of the "Deferred Action for Child Arrivals" or DACA, which allows immigrant minors to receive a renewable two-year asylum period.

Six of seven board members voted to approve the resolution that was drafted at the national level by bi-partisan legislators.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman believes it's his duty to back the bill since it could allow many Sioux City community schools students to receive a proper education without distractions.

"We're here for our students," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman. "We're here to care for our students, we're here to have them walk through the doors of school and feel safe, and feel that their main focus for the day is to be educated and not to worry about all of these other things that may be going on elsewhere."

In order to qualify under the Bridge Act, applicants must have come to the U-S before their sixteenth birthday, lived here continually since June 2007, have no criminal record or misdemeanors, and be on track to receive a high school diploma or GED.

A local immigration lawyer says this could benefit a number of Sioux City immigrants, who didn't choose to come here illegally.



"No matter what your feelings are about immigration, these are the kids who didn't do anything wrong really," said immigration attorney, Priscilla Forsyth. "They were brought here. They didn't make a decision to come to our country illegally. Their parents brought them here, often for a better life, but they're using our education, they want to contribute to our society, they consider themselves U.S. citizens."

The school board approved a resolution backing the bill.

The legislation is still being discussed at the national level.