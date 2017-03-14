Sioux City Superintendent addresses Bryant Elementary construction delay

"The needs for the building are real," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman. "The steps to get to a new building continue to have wrinkles."

Bryant Elementary, the newest elementary school planned for Sioux City, just hit another road bump.

At the Sioux City Community Schools Board meeting Monday night the board chose to reject a pair of bids from local contractors.

The delay in the project means the doors to the new Bryant Elementary may not swing open till a year later than planned.

"After many years of waiting to replace our Bryant Elementary School, this just adds more time," said Gausman.

The school board budgeted just over $16 million for the third and final phase of the school construction.

The lowest bid from L&L Builders was nearly $19 million.

"The only option was to reject all of those bids and to make that project one that we would go back to the drawing board," said Gausman.

Gausman says architects will redesign their plans for the building to bring down the cost of construction.

He says the process to develop new plans could take anywhere from forty-five to sixty days.

And the time it takes to consider bids? Just as long.

Gausman says this could delay construction nearly four months. That's if the board accepts a bid the next time around.

"We don't want to challenge the integrity of what we've built here, so we want this building to be just as high in quality as the other buildings that we've built," said Gausman.

Bryant Elementary students enjoyed the final school year in their home building before it was demolished in July.

The plan was for students to stick it out at the old Crescent Park Elementary building while their school was resurrected for an August 2019 opening.

Those students hoping to strut into new classrooms on the first day of school in three years will have to wait even longer.

Gausman said he broke the news to Bryant Elementary staff, himself, before last night's board meeting.

He says the reason the bid was nearly $3 million over budget is an excess of concrete in the building's foundation.