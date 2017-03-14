Ethanol spills into northwest Iowa creek following freight train derailment

Environmental officials say about 1,600 gallons of ethanol leaked into a northwestern Iowa creek as crews were pulling three derailed train tankers from the water.

A news release Tuesday from the Iowa Natural Resources Department says the last three tankers from the fiery train derailment were pulled from Jack Creek on Monday. One spilled about 1,500 gallons, and another spilled about 100 gallons.

DNR environmental specialist Amber Wolf says water tests later taken downstream showed normal oxygen levels in the creek - good news for fish.

The Union Pacific train hauling ethanol derailed around 1 a.m. Friday on a trestle bridge spanning the creek near Graettinger, about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines. It sent 20 tanker cars off the tracks and sparked a fire that burned until midday Sunday.