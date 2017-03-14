Attorney makes motion to consolidate two Dakota County, NE murder trials

Should there be two trials, or just one, for defendants in the murder of a northeast Nebraska man?

In a pre-trial hearing today, the state's attorney has requested to consolidate the two first-degree murder trials of 25-Year-Old Andres Surber, and 18-Year-Old Bryan Galvan-Hernandez. The two are accused of killing, and dismembering 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson.

In court today, Surber cursed at the judge and was aggressive with deputies, he was forcibly removed from court

Prosecutors say they want to consolidate the two trials because the same witnesses and evidence will be used in both cases. The judge scheduled a "motion to consolidate" hearing on April 26th.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to murdering and dismembering Kubik. The first of Kubik's body parts were found in a car on his own property. It took police several days to find Kubik's remaining body parts.