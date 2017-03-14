Marian wins second-straight NAIA national title

Marian beat St. Xavier on Tuesday, 66-52, to claim their second-straight NAIA Division II national championship.

Jessica Almeida scored 18 points, Ana Kirby added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Marian University repeated as NAIA Division II national champions with a 66-5 win over St. Xavier on Tuesday.

The Cougars got out of the gates strong, leading 24-17 after the first quarter. Maddie Welter and Mikayla Leyden each scored 11 points for St. Xavier.

After a slow-moving second quarter in which each team scored just six points, the Cougars held a seven-point halftime lead. Brittany Collins led the way with 14 points.

But Marian outscored St. Xavier 24-8 in the third quarter, shooting 50 percent from the three-point line. Kellie Kirkhoff was 3-for-3 from distance, scoring 13 points. Marian out-rebounded St. Xavier 36-34, surviving a 16-turnover night by outscoring the Cougars in the paint, 22-18.

It's the second-straight championship for Marian. St. Xavier has never won a national championship.